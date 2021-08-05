Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Receives $25.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.75.

DEA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $111,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,050.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $193,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,169,140 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 1.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 34,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 56,770 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $1,617,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 18.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $22.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.44. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $25.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.