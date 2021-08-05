Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Receives $25.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.75.
DEA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.
In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $111,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,050.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $193,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,169,140 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $22.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.44. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $25.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.
About Easterly Government Properties
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
