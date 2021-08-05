Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Raised to $137.00 at KeyCorp

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $135.00 to $137.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.36 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $109.44 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.54.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

EMN opened at $109.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.22. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $70.50 and a 12-month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.40%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $1,590,152.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,996.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,586,088.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,974 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,539. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 12,618 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 539,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,136,000 after buying an additional 17,411 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.