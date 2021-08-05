Eastside Distilling (EAST) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 248.86% and a negative net margin of 16.91%.

NASDAQ:EAST opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.43 million, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.74. Eastside Distilling has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27.

Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

