easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

EJTTF has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of easyJet to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays restated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EJTTF opened at $12.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.69. easyJet has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $14.60.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

