Eaton (NYSE:ETN) PT Raised to $154.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $146.00 to $154.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.59.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $161.83 on Wednesday. Eaton has a 52-week low of $95.30 and a 52-week high of $164.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.11.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 110.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 70.2% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

