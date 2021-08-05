Eaton Vance Management Purchases Shares of 6,514 ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 165.4% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000.

Get ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF alerts:

Shares of MJ stock opened at $17.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.84. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $34.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.