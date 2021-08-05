Eaton Vance Management Takes $160,000 Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on PMT shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $28,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,551.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $152,949.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PMT opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.27.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 60.51% and a return on equity of 35.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 696.30%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

