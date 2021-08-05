Eaton Vance Management Takes Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 10.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,530,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $197,108,000 after acquiring an additional 432,736 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lazard by 18.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,876,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,661,000 after purchasing an additional 602,925 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,552,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Lazard by 21.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,155,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,296,000 after purchasing an additional 204,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Lazard by 11.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,056,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,964,000 after purchasing an additional 110,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

LAZ stock opened at $47.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.54. Lazard Ltd has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $48.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.18 million. Lazard had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 58.48%. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LAZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

