Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON:ECO opened at GBX 25.50 ($0.33) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 24.83. Eco has a one year low of GBX 17.05 ($0.22) and a one year high of GBX 30.34 ($0.40). The stock has a market capitalization of £50.91 million and a PE ratio of -23.18.

About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

