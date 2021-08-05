Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on the stock.
Shares of LON:ECO opened at GBX 25.50 ($0.33) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 24.83. Eco has a one year low of GBX 17.05 ($0.22) and a one year high of GBX 30.34 ($0.40). The stock has a market capitalization of £50.91 million and a PE ratio of -23.18.
About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas
Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)
Receive News & Ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.