Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of Economic Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$119.00. 503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558. Economic Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$94.89 and a 1 year high of C$123.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$119.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$668.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31.

About Economic Investment Trust

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

