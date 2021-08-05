Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
Shares of Economic Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$119.00. 503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558. Economic Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$94.89 and a 1 year high of C$123.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$119.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$668.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31.
About Economic Investment Trust
