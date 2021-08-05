Edgeless (EDG) Price Reaches $0.0041 on Exchanges

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 5th. During the last week, Edgeless has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $500,522.80 and $58.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeless coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeless alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00058732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00017402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $371.56 or 0.00914883 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00098101 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00042987 BTC.

Edgeless Coin Profile

Edgeless (EDG) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.