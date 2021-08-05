EDUCare Price Reaches $0.0064 (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 5th. Over the last week, EDUCare has traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar. EDUCare has a market cap of $4.65 million and $8.24 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDUCare coin can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00058050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00017347 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.80 or 0.00896917 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00098732 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00042554 BTC.

EDUCare Coin Profile

EDUCare is a coin. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io . EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

Buying and Selling EDUCare

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDUCare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDUCare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

