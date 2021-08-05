Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CEO Michael A. Mussallem Sells 32,550 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $3,715,257.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $114.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.94. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $114.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $689,483,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,086,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249,102 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,949.8% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,938,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 37.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,030,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $420,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

