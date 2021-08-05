Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.500-$0.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29 billion-$1.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.270-$2.270 EPS.

EW opened at $114.46 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $114.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.94.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.33.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $722,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 367,679 shares in the company, valued at $33,907,357.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,022,346.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,911,565.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,716 shares of company stock valued at $16,430,770. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

