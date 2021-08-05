EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,440 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1,050.0% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $234.83 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $197.91 and a one year high of $247.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.