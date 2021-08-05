EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.72.

NYSE ABBV opened at $115.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $203.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $119.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.20.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

