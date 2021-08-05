Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Given New $12.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its target price cut by TD Securities from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

EGO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.33.

NYSE EGO opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 93.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.44. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 4.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 36.4% in the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 19,289,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149,532 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 318.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 26.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,051,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 218,935 shares during the period. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

