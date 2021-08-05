Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.68

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.68 and last traded at C$11.53, with a volume of 624883 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.17.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities cut their price target on Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$11.79 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.38.

The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 19.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.76.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Timothy Francis Garvin sold 12,600 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.13, for a total transaction of C$178,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$916,782.66. Also, Senior Officer Lincoln Silva sold 45,796 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.69, for a total value of C$581,352.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$416,693.68.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

