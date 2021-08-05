Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues Earnings Results

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $2.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.00. 362,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,205,193. The stock has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.19.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $2,094,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,137 shares of company stock valued at $18,720,524 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

