Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Elekta AB (publ) stock opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. Elekta AB has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $436.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.96 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elekta AB will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Elekta AB (publ)

Elekta AB is a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy. Elekta operates through the following geographical segments: North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

