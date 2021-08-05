Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Element Fleet Management from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Element Fleet Management stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,279. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.42.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

