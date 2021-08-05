Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$19.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Friday, July 23rd. CSFB set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.39.

TSE EFN opened at C$14.23 on Tuesday. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of C$10.35 and a 52 week high of C$15.28. The stock has a market cap of C$6.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.09.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$248.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$242.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 39,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.70, for a total value of C$546,136.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,001 shares in the company, valued at C$1,164,513.70. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Wyndham Gittens sold 31,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.35, for a total value of C$454,407.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$96,489.40.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

