Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Increased to $279.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $250.00 to $279.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LLY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $244.19.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY stock opened at $262.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $270.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.84.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 122.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total value of $767,697.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,150,929 shares of company stock valued at $271,409,330 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,071,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,035,694,000 after acquiring an additional 259,494 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 116.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060,388 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,399,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,782,000 after acquiring an additional 221,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,787,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,562,000 after acquiring an additional 505,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,349,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,069,000 after acquiring an additional 908,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.