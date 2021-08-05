Emerson Electric Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.505 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.
Emerson Electric has increased its dividend by 4.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 59 years.
Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $101.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.17. The firm has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $62.79 and a 12-month high of $102.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Several research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.65.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.
