Emerson Electric Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.505 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Emerson Electric has increased its dividend by 4.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 59 years.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $101.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.17. The firm has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $62.79 and a 12-month high of $102.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.65.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.