Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.40. Emerson Radio shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 81,715 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Emerson Radio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Radio during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Radio during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Radio by 14.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,052,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 134,007 shares during the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

