Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.40. Emerson Radio shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 81,715 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Emerson Radio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.30.
Emerson Radio Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN)
Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.
