Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%.

Shares of ENBL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,296,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,772. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 2.50. Enable Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $9.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.65%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENBL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering & Processing, and Transportation & Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services, as well as crude oil gathering services for its producer customers.

