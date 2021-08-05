Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will report $21.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.54 million and the highest is $25.95 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $18.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $99.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.66 million to $115.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $105.20 million, with estimates ranging from $62.86 million to $128.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.05 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 12.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,356,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,088,000 after buying an additional 832,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 644,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,807,000 after buying an additional 407,185 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,729,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,943,000 after purchasing an additional 323,571 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,483,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.02 million, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.38. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $40.32 and a one year high of $56.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.92.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

