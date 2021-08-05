Enbridge Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.66 Per Share (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enbridge in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.66 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.60.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$12.19 billion during the quarter.

ENB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Enbridge to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$57.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge to an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.12.

TSE ENB opened at C$49.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Enbridge has a one year low of C$35.80 and a one year high of C$50.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 109.78%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

