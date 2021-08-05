Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Declares $0.35 Variable Dividend

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) announced a Variable dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Tuesday, September 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

EDV traded down C$0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$30.91. The stock had a trading volume of 82,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,980. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.63. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of C$23.12 and a 1 year high of C$39.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.73 billion and a PE ratio of 29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$805.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$619.56 million. Analysts predict that Endeavour Mining will post 2.7217356 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on EDV shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$46.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$42.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Endeavour Mining to C$54.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.25.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

