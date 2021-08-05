Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.150-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.73 billion-$2.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.72 billion.

ENDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Endo International in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a sector perform rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. lifted their target price on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Endo International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endo International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.93.

Get Endo International alerts:

NASDAQ:ENDP traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $4.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,707,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,574,780. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.42. Endo International has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $10.89.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.08% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Endo International will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.