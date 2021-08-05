Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UUUU. Noble Financial upgraded Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

UUUU opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $721.48 million, a PE ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35. Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $7.83.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a negative net margin of 2,121.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Fuels will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 21,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $178,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 340,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,159.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,668,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,399 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

