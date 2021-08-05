Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ET stock opened at $9.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.39. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 15.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is -338.89%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.36.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

