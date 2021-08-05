Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 15.69%.

ET stock remained flat at $$9.12 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 16,986,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,938,475. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.50. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -338.89%.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 200,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ET. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.36.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

