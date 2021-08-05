Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Maxim Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ENVA. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Enova International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.
NYSE ENVA opened at $31.65 on Tuesday. Enova International has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.20.
In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $52,209.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 87,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,433.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 4,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $150,018.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,089,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,749 shares of company stock worth $552,223 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enova International during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enova International by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Enova International during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enova International in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.
Enova International Company Profile
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.
