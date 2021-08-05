Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Maxim Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ENVA. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Enova International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NYSE ENVA opened at $31.65 on Tuesday. Enova International has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.20.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.94. Enova International had a net margin of 48.41% and a return on equity of 36.35%. Analysts anticipate that Enova International will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $52,209.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 87,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,433.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 4,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $150,018.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,089,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,749 shares of company stock worth $552,223 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enova International during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enova International by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Enova International during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enova International in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

