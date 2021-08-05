Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share.

Shares of ETR stock traded up $2.75 on Thursday, hitting $106.46. 1,108,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,169. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.56. Entergy has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $113.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $846,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,154. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $125,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,200 shares of company stock worth $1,619,686 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

