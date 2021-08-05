Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Envela had a return on equity of 43.73% and a net margin of 6.35%.

Shares of ELA traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.64. The stock had a trading volume of 647 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,536. Envela has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $7.42. The company has a market cap of $124.91 million, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ELA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Envela from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Envela in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

