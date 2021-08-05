Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) General Counsel Mark E. Nance Sells 304 Shares of Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $13,406.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Envista stock opened at $40.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 59.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.89. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52.
Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Envista during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Envista during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Envista in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Envista during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000.
Envista Company Profile
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
