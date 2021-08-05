Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) General Counsel Mark E. Nance Sells 304 Shares of Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $13,406.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Envista stock opened at $40.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 59.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.89. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVST. TheStreet upgraded shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Envista during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Envista during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Envista in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Envista during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

