Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enviva Partners, LP is a master limited partnership which owns and operates wood pellet production plants. It serves primarily in the United States and Europe. Enviva Partners, LP is based in Bethesa, United States. “

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.20.

EVA stock opened at $55.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.63 and a beta of 1.02. Enviva Partners has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $56.69.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enviva Partners will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is currently 747.62%.

In other news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. purchased 32,967 shares of Enviva Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,813.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Whitlock purchased 10,000 shares of Enviva Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.93 per share, with a total value of $489,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,014.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enviva Partners by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,987 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,551,000 after acquiring an additional 114,880 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Enviva Partners by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 301,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,793,000 after acquiring an additional 148,363 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP raised its holdings in Enviva Partners by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 298,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Enviva Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $12,441,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Enviva Partners by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 252,278 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after acquiring an additional 65,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enviva Partners (EVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.