EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.

EOG stock opened at $70.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.73. EOG Resources has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $87.99. The company has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.17.

Several analysts have commented on EOG shares. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.10.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

