EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.25-$8.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.46 billion.EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.250-$8.440 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $482.27.

Shares of EPAM stock traded up $22.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $591.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,774. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $520.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 95.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $286.90 and a twelve month high of $576.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total transaction of $1,527,756.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,553.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $3,848,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,126,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,198 shares of company stock worth $35,731,236 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

