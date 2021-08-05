EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.150-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $957 million-$965 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $884.60 million.EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.250-$8.440 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded up $21.68 on Thursday, hitting $590.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $286.90 and a 52-week high of $576.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $520.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.01, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday. VTB Capital restated a hold rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $482.27.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total transaction of $673,037.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,457.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total value of $1,527,756.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,198 shares of company stock valued at $35,731,236 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

