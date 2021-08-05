Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) shares traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.54 and last traded at $6.55. 28,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,571,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.25 to C$16.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.21.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $229.70 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Equinox Gold during the first quarter valued at $48,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the first quarter valued at $80,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

