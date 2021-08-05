Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INSP. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.64.

NYSE INSP opened at $211.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -120.57 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a current ratio of 13.43. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $103.15 and a 12 month high of $252.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.53.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 26.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $116,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

