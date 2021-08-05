Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Columbus McKinnon Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CMCO. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

CMCO opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.59.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.09%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCO. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 18.9% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter worth about $86,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter worth about $282,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 8.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $1,499,993.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,921.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

