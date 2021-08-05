Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.02) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.26.

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.88 and a 1-year high of $55.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.50.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

