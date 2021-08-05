Equities Analysts Set Expectations for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.09) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

BCRX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.35.

Shares of BCRX opened at $16.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.32. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 2.59.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 653.70%. The company had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $30,770,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,990,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,413,000 after buying an additional 334,394 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,469,000 after buying an additional 931,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 614.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,170,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,075,000 after buying an additional 1,866,955 shares during the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,385.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $92,671.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at $134,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,426 shares of company stock worth $1,336,406. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

