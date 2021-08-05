Era Swap (ES) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $21,190.00

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Era Swap coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Era Swap has a market capitalization of $7.92 million and approximately $21,190.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Era Swap has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00058123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00017287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.23 or 0.00908323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00098910 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00042712 BTC.

Era Swap Profile

Era Swap (CRYPTO:ES) is a coin. It was first traded on May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 coins and its circulating supply is 997,282,758 coins. Era Swap’s official website is eraswap.life . Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

Era Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Era Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Era Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

