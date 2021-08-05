Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $65.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Erste Group Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Erste Group Bank to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Erste Group Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Erste Group Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.55.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

EBKDY stock opened at $19.80 on Monday. Erste Group Bank has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $21.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. Erste Group Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.