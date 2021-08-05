Ethereum Gold Project Reaches One Day Volume of $28.00 (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 5th. Ethereum Gold Project has a market capitalization of $167,523.38 and $28.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 87.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00058914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00016787 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002601 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $371.36 or 0.00907739 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00097283 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00042918 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold Project

ETGP is a coin. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,925,401,909 coins. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value. “

Ethereum Gold Project Coin Trading

