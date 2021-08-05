Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Etsy by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

ETSY opened at $202.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.42. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.06 and a 12-month high of $251.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.57.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. Etsy’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total value of $194,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total value of $113,345.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,049.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,492 shares of company stock worth $7,274,278 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETSY. Wedbush dropped their target price on Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.65.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.